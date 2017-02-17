Spectator Sound-Off: Why do you feel Black History Month is important?

“Every month should be focused on all races, not necessarily just one month. The history of the United States isn’t just about the history of white people, so it should also be black people.”

Kayla Hall, Junior, Speech-Language Pathology

“It is good to recognize all cultures that make up our entire United States and to know where you came from.”

Brooke Beasley, Assistant Athletic Director

“It is important to get the feeling and understanding of what black people did in history.”

Arshaylian Brown, Junior, Family Studies



“It recognizes an entire ethnicity of people who have had a tremendous impact on our country in the arts and politics in every way imaginable. That same group of people had to work very hard to get to where they could make those kinds of contributions.”

Michael Smith, associate professor of English

“It goes back in time to tell everybody about the past and give them insight of what happened back then.”

Amya Brown, First-Year, Elementary Education

“It gives both sides - blacks and whites - an opportunity to learn, and I am thankful that now we all are able to interact with each other and get a better understanding.”

Larry Walker, Senior, Exercise Science