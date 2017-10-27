Sports Round up

Price Hughes

Reporter

The fall sports season is beginning to wind down at Mississippi University for Women.

The men’s soccer team is currently 3-9-2 on the season, with wins coming against Oakwood, Hendrix and The Crown College. There were ties against Huntingdon and Johnson University. The Owls have two remaining games as they close out the season Oct. 22 at home against Oakwood and Oct. 28 at home against Pensacola Christian College.

The Owls’ women’s volleyball season is beginning to wind down. The team currently has a record of 5-17 in its first year of play. The team has won against Rust College and Judson College twice, and its other win was against Southwestern Adventist. The Owls have five games remaining on their schedule. They will try to break a 10-game losing streak with three upcoming matches at Rhodes College beginning on Oct. 27 against Louisiana College, followed by two games on Oct. 28 against Rhodes College and Fontbonne. The Owls will close out their season Nov. 4 with two games at home against Martin Methodist and Judson College.

The women’s cross country team closed out its season with a 13th place finish at the MC Choctaw Open Invitational at Choctaw Trails in Jackson, Miss., on Oct. 14. This was following a season best 7th place finish on Oct. 7 at the MC Watson Ford Invitational.

There is still a small amount of time left before The W will get to see the baseball and softball teams in action. The baseball team will open its season Feb 9, while the softball team will play ira season opener Feb. 11.