Student programming board honors seniors at 100th Night

Lauren Trimm



News Editor



The W’s Student Programming Board sponsored 100th Night in Pope Banquet Hall on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.



100th Night honors W seniors and takes place 100 days before graduation. It has been a tradition since 1992. In the past, this event occurred once in the fall for December graduates and again in the spring for May and August graduates. However, this 100th Night is different.



“This will be our last fall orientation,” said Kendall Robertson, assistant director of Student Life. “So in the spring, we’ll have just one 100th Night, and it will be for May, August and December graduates.”



The event features a candle-lighting ceremony. A table is set up with a line of candles and one center candle. The center candle represents senior spirit and is lit by a guest speaker from The W’s alumni association. This year, the speaker was Pam Rhea, president of the Lowndes County Alumni Chapter.



The line of candles represents each of the social clubs, sororities, fraternities and other major campus organizations. One member from each organization lights their candle as a way of passing the torch to the next senior class. Organizations must apply to be featured at the ceremony.



“We just make sure that everybody’s name is on the brochure so that everyone is recognized that needs to be honored,” said Jessica Duncan, director of Student Programming Board.



This is a bittersweet time for the participating seniors, especially Christina Gross. She was very involved with the event and lit a candle for the Blacklist Honorary Social Club and the Highlander Social Club.



“My favorite part of being a part of this event is the fact that it brings together all the family and friends and just the students – people that we’ve never met – come out and they celebrate with everybody,” said Gross. “It’s very heartwarming, and it’s a great feeling to be able to know that people and the W as a whole care about you.”