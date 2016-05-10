W announces Trufant as new director of athletics

Jessica Barnett

Editor

The W announced Jason M. Trufant as the new director of athletics on May 3.

Trufant, currently senior associate director of athletics for administration at Dowling College, will start the position on June 6. A search committee chaired by Dr. Rita Hinton, professor emerita and interim faculty athletic representative, selected him for the position from a list of 10 candidates.

“All of the individuals on our top 10 list had the background to become a successful athletic director,” said Hinton. “However, we wanted to be sure that the person eventually hired would be a perfect fit for our university. We wanted someone with the necessary experience but also someone who would understand our emphasis on excellence in academics.”

President Jim Borsig said he was impressed by Trufant’s energy and focus on academics for student-athletes.

“He brings experience and a wide knowledge of athletic programs to the position, and I am confident he will contribute greatly to enhancing our student experience,” said Borsig.

Trufant previously coached at the junior college and Division III levels and held several administrative positions at Division II level schools. He remains active in NCAA committees as chair of baseball for the East Coast Conference and a member of the NCAA Baseball Rules Committee. Trufant said he looks forward to building a “culture of success in the classroom and on the fields of play.”

“Having the opportunity to reinstate athletics at this tradition-rich institution is a tremendous privilege, and I am thrilled to become a part of The W family,” said Trufant. “It has always been my career goal to make an impact on the lives of our students and staff by creating a positive learning experience through sport.”

Trufant thanked Borsig, the search committee and the campus community for the opportunity.

This will be the first time The W has had an athletic program since 2002. In that year, a tornado destroyed sports facilities and other buildings on campus. At that time, the university was a member of the Gulf South Conference and fielded teams in several sports including basketball, softball, volleyball, swimming and tennis.