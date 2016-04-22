Wesley hosts campus fish fry

Lauren Trimm

Reporter

The W’s Wesley organization hosted a fish fry at the Bryan Green Gazebo on April 13.

The ultimate purpose of the event was to increase Wesley’s presence on campus and to provide a positive atmosphere for students to enjoy food and fellowship.

“We’ve actually made it a goal of ours this year to be much more present on campus than we have in the past, and we feel like this can help us accomplish that mission that we have,” said Emma Rabalais, Wesley team member.

Volunteers from First United Methodist Church in Columbus helped cook the fish and serve students. Wesley’s student ministry team aided by setting up the event. Live music was provided by Krista Williams, Laura Claire Moore, Cassidy DeGreen and Taylor Vick.

For the students and volunteers, Wesley is more than just a job or a building on campus. It is a ministry where they are able to share their beliefs with others and make a difference.

“I believe in reaching out to others with love more than beating people over the head,” said Gail Griffith, Wesley’s campus director. “I love the opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life, whether it’s planning a worship service or a retreat or cooking a meal.”

Being a part of the fish fry gave students the opportunity to meet new people and connect with others on campus. It helped them to feel like they are a part of not just a campus community, but a family.

“We don’t keep this within these walls,” said Sydney Nelson, a Wesley team member.

“It’s a good reason to get involved so that you grow in that ability to make connections with people and that leadership capability of being able to work alongside of people and being able to work with people both on and outside a team to develop those relationships.”

Approximately 150 people attended the fish fry, including a several students who do not consider themselves part of Wesley.

“My favorite part of the event was the music and meeting new people from different backgrounds,” said Alexis Downing, a student at The W.