W alum speaks about getting a job after college

Lauren Trimm

News Editor

W alum Jamie Scrivener met with students on Nov. 10 to talk about how to get a job in the communication field after college.

Scrivener is currently working as the Public Relations and Sports Information Director for Mississippi Delta Community College. She graduated from The W in 2013 with a degree in Communication and a minor in Marketing.

Scrivener told students about her job experience. All communication students are required to have an internship, which Scrivener worked at WCBI in Columbus. The internship eventually turned into a part-time job and then a full-time job immediately after graduation. Scrivener was a WCBI employee for two and a half years.

“My dream job was to be a sports information director at a junior college because I came from a junior college in Mississippi, so that was my way to give back,” said Scrivener.

According to the Consumer News and Business Channel, there are more jobs available in 2016 than there have been at any time.

“The jobs are there, you just gotta look for them,” said Scrivener. “You can’t expect it just to fall into your lap, because that’s not how it happens.”

Scrivener advised students to constantly apply for different jobs, regardless of their experience. She added that college actually provides the best experience, especially since students often participate in multiple activities, classes and projects to prepare them for a career.

Internships are vital to having a successful career after college. Scrivener stressed the importance of learning. At most internships, supervisors will help students to learn everything they can and to find their niche.

It is also important to have an updated resume and cover letter on hand. Scrivener mentioned that the wording of a resume is key. When referring to skills that students gained through classes, the experience should be mentioned instead of the actual class. For example, if a student took visual design, they should mention that they have experience with Adobe InDesign and Adobe Photoshop instead of only listing the class.

Above all, Scrivener advised students to keep an open mind. Finding a job takes time and is not something that will happen overnight.

"Be willing to take a job you don’t want to get to where you want to be,” said Scrivener. “It will pay off in the end.

Umisha Kc and Monique Tamang said that they learned a lot from Scrivener.

“I learned that I am doing what I really want to do, and that I’m actually excited about my future,” said Kc.

“I always wanted to travel, and I learned that I will get to travel in this field,” said Tamang. “Like she said, you have to move every two years because people will never be satisfied with what we have.”