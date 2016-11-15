City lights up for holidays

Casanda Anderson

Reporter

The city of Columbus is presenting a series of events from Nov. 28 to Dec. 13 to ring in the holiday season.

The festivities start on Nov. 28 with the lighting of the Columbus Christmas tree at the east end of the pedestrian bridge on the Riverwalk. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with caroling from the Columbus Choral Society. Columbus Mayor Robert E. Smith Sr., will light the magnolia Christmas tree at 6:15 p.m.

Sponsors for this event include Visit Columbus, Rex’s Rentals, Coffee House on 5th Street and McAlister’s.

“There will be take-home crafts for children, caroling, hot chocolate, cookies and Santa and Mrs. Claus,” said Barbara Bigelow, event organizer and director for Main Street in Columbus. “For pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, please bring your camera.”

The community is invited to The W’s campus directly after the event for “Light The W” at 7 p.m. Light The W is part of a series of activities for The W’s Winterfest, a holiday celebration for the whole community to enjoy.

According to Maridith Geuder, executive director of University Relations, the lighting of the campus will start at Welty Drive, make its way around to Gingko, then back up to Martin Drive. The lights will create a full square at the front of campus.

“We want to, in later years, to expand the light show,” said Geuder.

The campus will remain lit from Nov. 28 to Dec. 10.

Other Winterfest events include the senior voice recital on Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. and the student piano recital on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in Poindexter Hall. The United Harmony Gospel Choir will perform “The Greatest Gift of All Benefit Concert” on Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. in Carrier Chapel. There will also be a BKT All-Sing on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in Nissan Auditorium and a choral concert on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. in Poindexter Hall.

Columbus events include Wassailfest on Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m. and the Columbus Christmas Parade on Dec. 5 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Columbus. Columbus Sings will present Handel’s “Messiah” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Annunciation Catholic Church.