Halloween comes to The W with annual Oktoberfest celebration

Briana Rucker

Reporter

The W welcomed students and the community to its annual Oktoberfest on Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. on Shattuck Lawn.

Oktoberfest is an annual tradition at the university put together by the Student Programming Board. It gives organizations and social clubs a way to display themselves at the booths and gives hundreds in attendance an opportunity to learn more about them. Alumni also return to see new faces.

A costume contest was held for children under 12. The winner received a pumpkin cup filled with goodies. Balloon animals were also created for the children. There were also student performances from the Masker Washboard Band, Audacity Dance Team, Elite Modeling Squad and Jazz Band.

"I learned about a lot of different organizations by having the event," said Jessica Duncan, Student Programming Board Student Director.

The event is also a fundraiser for the organizations and social clubs. Many booths hosted games and sold food and fall treats.

"Oktoberfest is always an event for the community to come out and see what all we do as a school and an opportunity for them to see how we cater to them and the surrounding areas, as far as the activities," said Sydney Pittman, Interclub Representative of the Silhouette social club.

Hundreds of people attend the Oktoberfest each year to have fun and enjoy the fall feeling the event evokes.