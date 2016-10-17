W celebrates Women's Health Awareness Week

Lauren Trimm

Reporter

MUW’s Department of Health and Kinesiology hosted three events Oct.4-6 to commemorate Women’s Health Awareness Week and encourage women to live healthier lives.

The events focused on sexual health, heart health and metabolism. Speakers for the events included Dr. Kathrynmay Malone, Dr. Caroline Payne-Purvis, Dr. Hector Dox and Melissa Parsons.

The first event featured Malone and Payne-Purvis as speakers in a presentation titled, “Private Parts: Condoms, Contraception, and Sexual Health” on Oct. 4 in Pohl. The main goal of this event was to encourage women to be comfortable with openly discussing issues related to sexual health.

“I know my co-presenter, Dr. Purvis, and I were really hoping to reach out to students in particular,” said Malone, an instructor of health and kinesiology at The W. “It is important for them to make sure that they are protecting themselves and whoever their partner is.”

Dox, a thoracic surgeon at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle, spoke at the second event, “Women and Heart Disease,” at the second event on Oct. 5 in Pope Banquet Room. Dox stressed the importance of heart health awareness in women and explained some basic methods to prevent heart problems, such as physical activity.

Parsons focused on ways to improve metabolism and maintain weight in “Boost Your Metabolism with Exercise” on Oct. 6 in Pohl. The presentation was interactive, as members of the audience were able to take notes and participate in simple stretching and balancing exercises.

“My goal is for people to walk away with the belief that they already have the tools they need to succeed,” said Parsons, a physical trainer. “It’s a fitness journey.”

The audience at all three events included students, community members and faculty. Abby Pope, a student at The W, found the exercise and metabolism event to be particularly helpful.

“One of the things that I learned from this event was about scheduling workouts,” said Pope. “I never realized how much it helps you to actually have it plugged into your schedule, to make yourself go.”

Overall, the events had a good turnout.

“I think everybody should have the drive to be as healthy as possible and take advantage of the resources available in this community, “said Irene Pintado, associate professor of health education. “For a small town, there’s just a lot of stuff to do. You can certainly be physically active.”