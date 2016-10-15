W hosts poetry night

Casanda Anderson

Reporter

The W’s Student Success Center held a poetry night on Oct. 3 in the W room.



Students, faculty and more showcased their poetry skills. The event was held to encourage members of the W community to read this year’s Common Read Initiative book, “Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson. CRI aims to explore literary heritage and inspire discussion of key issues.



Participants read poems from “Brown Girl Dreaming” or their favorite poets. Some even shared original poems.



“It was my first time performing in front of live people,” said Antonius Brown, a senior and exercise science major at The W. “I’ve always performed in front of my mirror.”



Kelly Benford, a junior and communications major, seized the opportunity to share a personal account.



“I wanted another way to tell my story,” said Benford.



Tamara King, a freshman and pre-nursing major, enjoyed all of the performances.



“It was very inspirational and how they expressed themselves was well-thought-out,” said King.



Dr. David Brooking, director of Student Success Center, invited everyone to learn more about “Brown Girl Dreaming” and past CRI selections on its website, www.muw.edu/read.