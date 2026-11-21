Katelyn Klark

Reporter

Mississippi University for Women had the largest Fall 2026 semester enrollment increase of any state university.

Enrollment grew 3.6% this semester, with 2,457 students enrolled. Along with the increase in enrollment, the university was recognized as one of America's Best Colleges of 2026-27 by TIME Magazine. The W was also listed among the best universities in the Southern region by U.S. News & World Report.

Sidney Stewart, associate director of recruitment, said prospective students and their families often consider tuition when they consider The W, and that is an area in which the university is competitive.

"The parents are always seeing dollar signs when we're talking about the expenses here at The W," Stewart said. "And you have students who are very conscious of the cost of their education, while some of them are just worried about a program or playing a specific sport."

Two particular programs at The W have been large contributors to the enrollment rates. Stewart described the university's Nursing program as nationally recognized and said that the Culinary Arts program is the only one of its kind in Mississippi.