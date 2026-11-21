Katelyn Klark
Reporter
Mississippi University for Women had the largest Fall 2026 semester enrollment increase of any state university.
Enrollment grew 3.6% this semester, with 2,457 students enrolled. Along with the increase in enrollment, the university was recognized as one of America's Best Colleges of 2026-27 by TIME Magazine. The W was also listed among the best universities in the Southern region by U.S. News & World Report.
Sidney Stewart, associate director of recruitment, said prospective students and their families often consider tuition when they consider The W, and that is an area in which the university is competitive.
"The parents are always seeing dollar signs when we're talking about the expenses here at The W," Stewart said. "And you have students who are very conscious of the cost of their education, while some of them are just worried about a program or playing a specific sport."
Two particular programs at The W have been large contributors to the enrollment rates. Stewart described the university's Nursing program as nationally recognized and said that the Culinary Arts program is the only one of its kind in Mississippi.
Jessi Jobe, director of Admissions operations, contributed some of the increase in enrollment to changes in the admissions office about three years ago.
"This change has allowed many improvements with our many processes, like our application process becoming more streamlined," Jobe said.
Jobe stressed that application volume isn't the goal, but genuine interest from prospective students is what truly matters.
Olivia "Libby" Carlisle, a junior English major, said her reasons for choosing The W over several other colleges had nothing to do with a brochure.
"The W is much smaller, and I have easy access to my professors," Carlisle said. "At other colleges, the campuses seem so big, you get lost in a few minutes, and all the classes have hundreds of people, so how much can you really connect there?"
That closeness is the part of her experience Carlisle enjoys so much about the university.
"It's safe, it's close-knit, and I've never encountered that much drama here," she said.
Stewart, who received her undergraduate degree from The W, believes the recognition the university has received is deserved.
"Impact is a two-way street here," Stewart said. "We let students come and leave their own impression on us, as well."
There is hope that more students from across the state decide to attend The W, and enrollment will continue to climb.