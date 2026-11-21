Though only having taken two of his classes, Anna “Gra” McManus, a junior at The W, expressed that Dunkelberg’s teaching helped in gaining the most from this year’s symposium. She talked about how the skills she gained from his creative writing class gave her a better insight and a desire to learn when listening to the authors speak.

“It was the first author,” McManus said. “He was talking about what worked and like his advice for us, and he talked a lot about voice, and that’s something that I’m kind of trying to figure out this semester, especially as I’ve taken like more classes around writing. But yeah, I think the things that I learned in my first creative writing class with him has helped me to desire to learn more from other authors.”

With all that Dunkelberg oversees, there is constant work to be done. However, Dr. Brian Anderson, the Dean of the Colleges of Arts & Sciences and a longtime colleague of Dunkelberg’s, said that he rarely needs to consult with Dunkelberg on things like the symposium. According to him, Dunkelberg was very organized with his duties and has done a great job running the symposium.

“Yeah, and really, we don’t consult that much on that program because he has it very much running like a machine,” Anderson said. “I mean, he’s had long experience running that program, and I give approvals of expenditures and rarely consult with him about anything to do with what the program looks like and who’s invited.”

Over the years that Anderson has served as the dean, he’s witnessed the success of the symposium thanks to Dunkelberg’s hard work.

“It’s certainly about us being able to see the writers read from their work and answer questions,” Anderson said. “But it’s also about the writers creating their own temporary community, and I’ve seen a lot of that over the years. And the writers really appreciate it. And again, you don’t have that happen by chance; you have to plan things to enable that. And he’s great at doing that.”

For Dunkelberg, all the hard work of the symposium pays off with the fruit it bears. Year after year, he has seen his students be inspired by different authors and poets. He also gets to introduce authors to The W, who might not have otherwise had a reason to visit the historical campus and meet the school’s future generation of writers.

“They really enjoy meeting students and, you know, comment on that in public, which is always nice, about how bright students are and that kind of thing,” Dunkelberg said. “And how inquisitive people on campus that they met were.”

With the 2026 symposium now over, Dunkelberg has set his eyes on next year’s event. Already, he’s finished the grant application, and has started to compile a list of potential authors. However, as a professor, he’s hardly put off by the work ahead, knowing how the experience inspires and encourages his students.

“But yeah, as we were talking about it, you know, week after in the poetry workshop, you could tell that they got a lot,” Dunkelberg said. “And it’s not just that they heard poets, but you know, they’re writers, and they do all kinds of writing. So, you know, they might have been inspired by a novel or a short story or that kind of thing as much as the poems.”