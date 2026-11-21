Emma Stapp

Writer

For many people, some of their favorite memories from high school include dances, formal events and nights spent celebrating with friends. However, once graduation comes, opportunities to experience moments like that can become less common. College students often find themselves juggling classes, work, family responsibilities and the pressures of new adulthood, leaving little time to simply relax and enjoy themselves. That is why events like SPB’s upcoming Winter Formal are about more than dressing up and dancing. They provide college students with the chance to reconnect, build friendships and create memories that last long after the end of the night.

One of the biggest benefits of hosting social events is the opportunity to build a sense of community. College can sometimes feel overwhelming, especially for students who are adjusting to a new environment, making friends or finding their place at their university. A formal event gives students from different backgrounds, majors and social circles a chance to come together outside the classroom. Whether attending with a group of friends, a partner, or even going solo, students have the opportunity to connect in a fun and welcoming atmosphere.

Another important aspect of the Winter Formal is the positive impact that it and similar events can potentially have on students’ mental wellbeing. College life comes with plenty of stress, from exams and assignments to financial hardships and changing social climates. Having something to look forward to can give students a well-deserved break from their everyday routines. Taking a night to dress up, enjoy music, dance, laugh and spend time with others can help students recharge.

While a formal event cannot eliminate the challenges of college life, it can provide a refreshing reminder that life is about much more than deadlines.

Winter Formal also gives young adults a chance to experience traditions that many may have thought ended after high school. There is something incredibly special about having a reason to dress up, take pictures, enjoy a decorated venue and celebrate with friends and peers. As people grow older, social events can become more difficult to coordinate. Work schedules, classes, family responsibilities and other commitments make it harder to gather everyone in one place. Events like these offer a designated time for people to step away from their busy schedules and simply enjoy being young.

Along with providing entertainment, formal events can help students develop social connections and strengthen existing relationships and friendships. Meeting people in a fun, exciting setting can make it easier to form relationships that may eventually extend past the event itself. For students who are new to campus and looking to expand their social circles, attending a formal can be a simple way to become more involved in campus life. These shared experiences create a stronger bond between students and their college community.

Perhaps most importantly, events like Winter Formal remind students that adulthood does not mean giving up fun, excitement, or celebration. There is often pressure on young adults to constantly focus on their future, career establishment and degrees. While those goals are undoubtedly important, enjoying the present is just as (if not more) valuable. College is a unique chapter of life, and the memories made during these years can be some of the most meaningful in a person’s time on Earth.

At the end of the day, Winter Formal is about more than a dance. It is about community, friendship, celebration and making memories during a stage of life that passes by quicker than many people even realize. High school may be over, but our youth is far from it. College students deserve to celebrate, connect and take in the moments that make these days unforgettable.