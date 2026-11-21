Noah Chism
Reporter
Men’s Basketball
It is once again the time of year for Mississippi University for Women’s basketball season. The Owls men’s team has already played three games this season: one against Alabama A&M, Huntington College and Southeastern Baptist College.
The first game against Alabama A&M was an exhibition game, which means it will not count on the official record for the season. This game was also a matchup against a Division One team, and the Owls took a loss with a score of 103-47. Even though this exhibition game did not turn out well for the Owls, having this experience playing against a D1 team will no doubt prove to be valuable experience for the Owls as their season begins to progress.
The second game was against Huntington College. The Owls lost this game by a much more modest deficit of five points with a final score of 82-77 in an overtime thriller. Even though the game did not turn out the way we would have hoped, three Owls scored in the double digits.
However, the Owls emerged victorious in the at-home game against Southeastern Baptist on Nov. 17. With a final score of 102-79, the team carried the lead in every game period. Four Owls stood out in the game, scoring double digits. Tyler Shepard scored 24, Evrad Makendi scored 21, Israel Braxton scored 18 and Joe Haze Austen scored 13.
On Nov. 21 at 2 p.m., the Owls will play against Millsaps College.
Women’s Basketball
Like with the Men’s team, the Lady Owls are also ramping up for basketball season. They have played four games with two being exhibition games and the other two against Millsaps College and Southeastern Baptist College.
The first exhibition match was against Jackson State University. The Lady Owls played a hard-fought game against this Division 1 team only coming up short by 15 points. Then they played against Alcorn State, where they took a much tougher loss as they were defeated by a score of 91-44.
The Lady Owls squared off with Millsaps College on Nov. 14 and emerged victorious with a score of 74-67. Three players reached double digits in points, which is a great feat to have happened this early in the season. Madison O’Dell led the way putting up an extraordinary 23 points. Addison Howell came in second putting up 16 points while Tyla Allen put up a very solid 10 points to round out the double digit scorers for the Lady Owls.
They won their second game for the season against Southeastern Baptist College on Nov. 17, with a score of 84-72. Howell proved again to be a key player for the team, scoring 20 points. O’Dell also scored in the double digits with 16 points. Allen, along with Jakayla Smith, scored 12 points each.
On Nov. 21, the Lady Owls will play against Millsaps College again.