Noah Chism

Reporter

Men’s Basketball

It is once again the time of year for Mississippi University for Women’s basketball season. The Owls men’s team has already played three games this season: one against Alabama A&M, Huntington College and Southeastern Baptist College.

The first game against Alabama A&M was an exhibition game, which means it will not count on the official record for the season. This game was also a matchup against a Division One team, and the Owls took a loss with a score of 103-47. Even though this exhibition game did not turn out well for the Owls, having this experience playing against a D1 team will no doubt prove to be valuable experience for the Owls as their season begins to progress.

The second game was against Huntington College. The Owls lost this game by a much more modest deficit of five points with a final score of 82-77 in an overtime thriller. Even though the game did not turn out the way we would have hoped, three Owls scored in the double digits.

However, the Owls emerged victorious in the at-home game against Southeastern Baptist on Nov. 17. With a final score of 102-79, the team carried the lead in every game period. Four Owls stood out in the game, scoring double digits. Tyler Shepard scored 24, Evrad Makendi scored 21, Israel Braxton scored 18 and Joe Haze Austen scored 13.

On Nov. 21 at 2 p.m., the Owls will play against Millsaps College.