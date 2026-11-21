The Chronicles of Narnia: the Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (2005)

Four siblings enter through a wardrobe in their home to discover Narnia, a place where many fantastical creatures reside. They soon find themselves in opposition to a witch who has plunged Narnia into a hundred-year winter. This tale of siblings during the events of the WWII London Blitz is based on C.S Lewis's 1950 novel and is sure to be an emotional ride for some and a cozy winter classic for others.

5 out of 5: visually pleasing CGI!