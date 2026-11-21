The Chronicles of Narnia: the Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (2005)
Four siblings enter through a wardrobe in their home to discover Narnia, a place where many fantastical creatures reside. They soon find themselves in opposition to a witch who has plunged Narnia into a hundred-year winter. This tale of siblings during the events of the WWII London Blitz is based on C.S Lewis's 1950 novel and is sure to be an emotional ride for some and a cozy winter classic for others.
5 out of 5: visually pleasing CGI!
The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” follows the tale of an aging hotel owner, played by Ralph Finnes, who shares his story of working during the golden age of The Grand Budapest Hotel as a lobby boy. This film is a dramedy that mourns the loss of civilization due to war and the rise of fascism. Regarded by many as Wes Anderson's Magnum Opus.
3.5 out of 5 stars: great for Wes Anderson fans!
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
A classic mystery film based on Agatha Christie’s 1934 novel. The plot is multifaceted and engaging as it follows detective Hercule Poirot untangle the threads that weave each passenger to each other, the victim and a five-year-old case that is sure to have you on the edge of your seat. If you're looking for a mystery film to watch this winter, “Murder on the Orient Express” may be your first pick.
4 out of 5: a complex murder mystery, but an unappealing main character.
Little Women (1933)
An early Hollywood adaptation of Luisa May Alcott's coming-of-age novel “Little Women,” starring a young Katherine Hepburn. The story follows four sisters fighting to keep their close-knit family together during the Civil War and the absence of their father. This New England set drama is a cozy choice for fans of classic literature and classic Hollywood alike.
3.5 out of 5: As a classic literature lover, it's a fair comparison to the novel.
The Mothman Prophecies (2002)
A reporter investigates a small town plagued by strange phenomena. The reporter, John Klein, played by Richard Gere, investigates the appearances of a moth-like creature after his wife's death following a car accident. What he finds is an eerie, small town supernatural mystery he's never encountered before. This wintery small town psychological horror is a top-notch thriller for the winter season.
4.5 out of 5: Love supernatural mysteries, plus the tie in of the end credits to the strange voices was a great choice!