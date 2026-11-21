During the evening, members of the executive board discussed their highest priorities. This includes supporting the independence of The W, keeping MSMS on The W’s campus and obtaining proper funding and support for both schools.

Regarding the independence of The W, they also discussed the importance of the university receiving fair treatment from the Institute of Higher Learning during its search for a new university president. For MSMS, they discussed the school’s great need for funding to repair buildings and the benefits of the school remaining on The W’s campus.

They also spoke on the importance of convincing the legislature to respect the autonomy of both institutions before another bill seeking to merge or relocate the schools is put forth. While Gaskin said that it is unlikely for anything to be brought on the table next year because of statewide elections, 2028 could likely prove to be when a new bill is brought to the table.

“If we wait until 2028 to organize, we will already be behind,” Gaskin said. “So, our 2027 calendar year is actually our preparation for the year 2028. Here is how we’re building our firewall: statewide coalition building. This isn’t just a Columbus issue; it’s a Mississippi issue.”

When asked if the coalition had any plans to involve students from both schools in their efforts, Gaskin, supported by the executive committee, expressed that they felt it would be inappropriate to do so. No follow up question was asked as to why. However, when an audience member suggested getting students from The W to potentially reach out to their legislatures, the committee seemed more inclined.

For more information on the goals of the coalition, you can visit its website, citizens4columbus.com, or its Facebook group, Citizens’ Coalition for the W and MSMS, where the organization posts about its events.