Before coming to the U.S., Lauron worked as a junior high school English teacher in Japan for more than 14 years. Her experience with teaching English and sharing different cultures inspired her to learn more about the world.

She said she discovered that sharing cultures could bring smiles to people’s faces, which encouraged her to join a program that eventually placed her at The W.

For Lauron, one of the most meaningful parts of sharing Japanese culture is connecting with others. She hopes students will not only learn about Japanese traditions but also get to know her personally. Lauron said she wants people to understand her as a person and hopes that getting to know her will encourage them to become more interested in Japan and Japanese people.

“I want them people to know about Japan, of course,” Lauron said. “But more than that, I want them to understand me, to know me first.”

During her presentations and activities, Lauron asks students questions about their familiarity with Japan. She said some initially respond that they know little about the country but become more interested after participating.

Lauron believes learning about Japanese culture can open the door to greater understanding and respect between people.

“To understand each other, to respect each other, it connects to those things,” Lauron said.

Her own experiences in Mississippi have also helped her recognize the importance of cultural exchange. Although she has enjoyed sharing her traditions, adjusting to life in the United States presented challenges. In Japan, she was accustomed to handling everyday responsibilities independently. After moving to Mississippi, she had to navigate unfamiliar systems, transportation and language barriers. Despite those challenges, Lauron said she has appreciated the hospitality she has experienced in Mississippi.

“People are so nice and friendly, hospitable,” Lauron said.

She has also noticed similarities between Japanese and Southern culture, particularly in the way people consider others’ feelings when communicating.

Lauron hopes her activities will encourage students to look beyond familiar images of Japan. While anime, manga, matcha and calligraphy are recognizable aspects of Japanese culture, she believes there is much more to discover through conversations and personal experiences.

She encourages students to approach unfamiliar cultures with an open mind and learn about people without relying on preconceived ideas.

Looking ahead, Lauron hopes to expand her cultural activities by collaborating with other Japanese residents in surrounding communities and organizing larger events for people in the Columbus area. For students who haven’t attended one of her activities, she encourages them to participate, discover something new and expand their world.

“Please participate if you have time and learn even a little of just a piece of Japanese culture,” Lauron said.