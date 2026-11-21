We often have this sentiment of wanting nothing to change. So often we expect destiny, fate, change or whatever you choose to call it, to occur on our terms and conditions.

For me, I teeter on the edge of gratitude toward repetition and am an apologist for change.

Though a naturally anxious person, with each new potential making me sweat, there is a growing part in me that seems to crave the unexpected. As I reflect on this semester and all the unplanned, unexpected or just new things I experienced, I’m grateful that change happened, despite the hardships faced, too.

The bunny was just one of the many things that I experienced. In this fall semester of my junior year, the biggest change I faced was becoming the editor of this newspaper. Which even though I knew was happening, I still couldn’t have prepared myself for what it would actually be like.

I’ve also written stories I never could have planned on and been interviewed for other people’s stories. I was paid to report on election results by a major media outlet. Attended and hosted parties. Took my first (and only) pound class and yoga class at Stark Recreation. The list of new experiences goes on and on, because that is how life should be.

Life is always changing.

Yet we are conditioned to fear what change may bring because of the possibility of being hurt or failing. I am no stranger to the difficulties of change this semester. There were projects that didn’t go as planned, relationships that took hard turns, and I made a lot of mistakes because of change.

Without change, however, the sun couldn’t rise on a new day. Good things wouldn’t be able to find their way to us, like a cute new sweater or a new budding friendship, if nothing ever changed.

In finishing my reflection of the semester, I am so grateful for many of the opportunities and changes I experienced. They have shaped, grown and demanded better of me in ways I wouldn’t have believed if you were to tell me they’d happen back in August.