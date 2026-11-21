Merry MacLellan
Reporter
The state of Mississippi made history on Nov. 11 when it elected Scott Colom, a Columbus native, to be the state’s first black U.S. senator since Reconstruction.
But getting to that milestone required a lot of work ahead of time across the state, and at Mississippi University for Women, that work was often accomplished through different groups and organizations on campus offering voter education information to students.
Every year the Department of History, Political Science, & Geography hosts Constitution Day, but this year’s celebration looked different than most. Although the university is federally required to celebrate the holiday in some capacity, Dr. Chanley Rainey always uses the event as more than just a celebration of history.
“We always do voter registrations,” Rainey said. “Like I said, there’s always some election on the horizon, whether it’s local or like this coming. You know, we just have federal midterm elections, but next year is the biggest election for the state.”
Every year, the booth is set up in a high traffic place on campus. This year, it was in front of the library. At the booth, there’s trivia about the Constitution, but then there’s the voter registration applications and education on finding polling precincts, filling out absentee ballot applications and, for certain elections, district maps are provided.
“So, we try to do a lot of voter education as well as just straight voter registration and constitutional civics to-do,” Rainey said.
This year, Rainey said that the student engagement looked different than it had in the past. Not only did she say that they had a larger turn out in students stopping at the booth, but that many were already educated on the midterm election.
“So, we had people who were very closely following things, who were getting excited about the potential for something different to happen this time, and they had gone and done their research,” Rainey said. “And they were excited to be there and to kind of volunteer and help talk about what people needed to know ahead of the election. So, yes, I think there was more excitement.”
There was also a student-led initiative for voter education by the Pi Zeta Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. On the days leading up to the election, the sorority members tabled in front of Hogarth Cafeteria to educate and encourage students to vote.
In Mississippi, many college students often do not vote because of accessibility issues with absentee voting or being unable to drive home to vote on election day. M’Kya Cameron, the president of AKA and a public health major, said that many of the students they spoke with were having to drive three hours to vote. Many were unaware that they could change their registration to their university.
“And we just wanted to provide that information to them to let them know, ‘hey, you don’t have to drive all the way home,’” Cameron said. “Especially for those who want to go vote and they don’t have a car, you know?”
Along with educating students in different ways they can cast their ballots, the organization also provided services to take students to the nearby polling precincts. Cameron said that she offered a ride to five people to take them to vote.
For her, it was important that the organization take the time to talk with students, educate them on their voting rights and encourage them to show up at the polls. Historically, the 18-29 age demographic has had a low turnout rate in past elections. This year alone, the Associated Press reported that there was a –1.2% in turnout among that demographic, the only demographic besides the 45-64 age range to decrease in this election, which featured record voter turnout. So, meeting students where they are is important to organizations seeking to get out the young vote.
“I want them to know like, hey, your voice does matter, and we can make a difference,” Cameron said. “And I feel like it’s going to take a lot of tabling and voter engagement events on campus as well to get young people out to vote, especially on campus, having that one-on-one interaction with them.”
Along with tabling at the cafeteria, AKA also tabled at Columbus High School where members spoke to eligible students about voting.
Before the race was called on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 11, Selena Winston, a pre-law major and an aide to local representative Dana McLean, spoke about what the election meant to her. Even with the turnout rate, Winston was proud with the number of young people who did show up to vote.
“I’m super proud of the numbers of younger people that have voted,” Winston said. “This is the first time since freshman year—two and a half, three years ago—that I came on campus and saw so many people wearing ‘I voted’ stickers. And it just felt amazing, because as a person that’s in this field and that’s depending on other people that are also in this field, it’s so important.”
Like Rainey and Cameron, Winston also cited the deep need for voter education in the state.
“I would say get educated first before you do anything,” Winston said. “We are construed by social media politics nowadays by either side. There’s not any one side that’s focusing on social media — both sides do it. Three sides do it, all sides do it. So, actually get educated on your vote. Get educated on what your vote means, how it will impact you.”
While this historic midterm has been called, it is never too late to begin educating and preparing for next year’s statewide election. For information on voting, you can visit sos.ms.gov/elections-voting or https://www.vote.org/register-to-vote/mississippi/.