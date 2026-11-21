“So, we try to do a lot of voter education as well as just straight voter registration and constitutional civics to-do,” Rainey said.

This year, Rainey said that the student engagement looked different than it had in the past. Not only did she say that they had a larger turn out in students stopping at the booth, but that many were already educated on the midterm election.

“So, we had people who were very closely following things, who were getting excited about the potential for something different to happen this time, and they had gone and done their research,” Rainey said. “And they were excited to be there and to kind of volunteer and help talk about what people needed to know ahead of the election. So, yes, I think there was more excitement.”

There was also a student-led initiative for voter education by the Pi Zeta Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. On the days leading up to the election, the sorority members tabled in front of Hogarth Cafeteria to educate and encourage students to vote.

In Mississippi, many college students often do not vote because of accessibility issues with absentee voting or being unable to drive home to vote on election day. M’Kya Cameron, the president of AKA and a public health major, said that many of the students they spoke with were having to drive three hours to vote. Many were unaware that they could change their registration to their university.

“And we just wanted to provide that information to them to let them know, ‘hey, you don’t have to drive all the way home,’” Cameron said. “Especially for those who want to go vote and they don’t have a car, you know?”

Along with educating students in different ways they can cast their ballots, the organization also provided services to take students to the nearby polling precincts. Cameron said that she offered a ride to five people to take them to vote.

For her, it was important that the organization take the time to talk with students, educate them on their voting rights and encourage them to show up at the polls. Historically, the 18-29 age demographic has had a low turnout rate in past elections. This year alone, the Associated Press reported that there was a –1.2% in turnout among that demographic, the only demographic besides the 45-64 age range to decrease in this election, which featured record voter turnout. So, meeting students where they are is important to organizations seeking to get out the young vote.

“I want them to know like, hey, your voice does matter, and we can make a difference,” Cameron said. “And I feel like it’s going to take a lot of tabling and voter engagement events on campus as well to get young people out to vote, especially on campus, having that one-on-one interaction with them.”

Along with tabling at the cafeteria, AKA also tabled at Columbus High School where members spoke to eligible students about voting.