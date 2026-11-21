Jaelyn Grant
Reporter
Every performer has a story, and every story begins with a different path. Whether through encouragement, personal discovery or a desire to express themselves, each journey has led a student toward the stage.
At Mississippi University for Women, student musicians develop their talents through rehearsals, performances and opportunities to create music.
An audience hears singers, instruments and harmonies that fill a performance. What they may not know are the experiences that inspired the musicians standing before them.
When the Stage Called
Long before the applause, there may have been a teacher who recognized a student’s potential, a song that sparked curiosity or a moment when music became a way to express something difficult to put into words.
For music therapy major Trinity Garvin, encouragement came from an elementary school music teacher who recognized her talent and introduced her to competitions and community performances.
“He saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself,” Garvin said.
Those early performances became lasting memories, allowing her to experience the excitement of sharing music with an audience.
Music carries more than a collection of notes. A melody can express sadness, joy or affection, while the interpretation of a composition allows a musician to communicate the emotions behind it.
Understanding those emotions is important to music education major Duncan Nobach.
“I love the different types of things that you can express through music,” Nobach said.
He enjoys examining compositions, including how composers interpret poetry and communicate emotions through music.
Music can also provide another form of communication when words feel difficult to find.
Music composition major Devan Knipe said her interest in music was influenced by difficulties with social interaction and her desire to connect with others.
“Music is very emotional. I would consider it to be like a universal language,” Knipe said. “There’s something for everyone, and it just kind of fosters some empathy that maybe you wouldn’t have without it.”
The connection between a musician and music becomes visible through performance, but what audiences see is only part of the experience.
Beyond the Applause
Behind a song are rehearsals, hours spent learning musical passages and decisions about expressing emotions. Even after learning the notes, the challenge of communicating their meaning remains.
Garvin said one of her biggest challenges is ensuring that her facial expressions match the emotions she is singing about.
She especially enjoys musical theater, where acting choices and audience reactions contribute to the performance.
An audience’s response can make a performance memorable. Laughter, applause and expressions of enjoyment allow musicians to see how listeners receive their work.
Garvin recalled performing a French piece during a singing competition before her family, former classmates, teachers and other musicians.
She became a finalist and won first place in her category, marking a memorable accomplishment in her performing experience.
Yet the excitement of performing does not always erase the nervousness that comes before stepping onto the stage. Questions about memorization, preparation and possible mistakes can occupy a musician’s thoughts even after hours of practice.
Nobach said he experiences much of that nervousness before performing rather than while standing onstage.
“Whenever I get on stage, it’s easy for me to just let go of all my stress and just do it,” Nobach said. “But it’s the stress that leads up to it.”
He prepares by studying the melody and harmony of a piece, rehearsing with an accompanist and concentrating on the emotions he wants to communicate.
For some musicians, sharing music also means watching another person bring their original ideas to life.
A composition begins as a musical idea that develops into written notes and scores. When performers interpret those notes, the composer can hear the finished work.
Knipe experienced that opportunity when one of her original compositions for soprano and piano was performed at The W’s Music by Women Festival last year.
Hearing experienced musicians perform her work was intimidating, she said. She also described the opportunity for students to have their compositions performed at the university as a privilege. Her experiences at The W have encouraged her to explore opportunities that once felt uncomfortable.
“It’s definitely pushed me out of my comfort zone, which is good,” Knipe said. “Uncomfortable but necessary.”
Beyond performances, the music department provides opportunities to develop through faculty guidance and collaboration.
Nobach credited professors and students with contributing to his growth. Knipe described the department as a supportive environment that encourages students to perform.