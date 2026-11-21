Jaelyn Grant

Reporter

Every performer has a story, and every story begins with a different path. Whether through encouragement, personal discovery or a desire to express themselves, each journey has led a student toward the stage.

At Mississippi University for Women, student musicians develop their talents through rehearsals, performances and opportunities to create music.

An audience hears singers, instruments and harmonies that fill a performance. What they may not know are the experiences that inspired the musicians standing before them.

When the Stage Called

Long before the applause, there may have been a teacher who recognized a student’s potential, a song that sparked curiosity or a moment when music became a way to express something difficult to put into words.

For music therapy major Trinity Garvin, encouragement came from an elementary school music teacher who recognized her talent and introduced her to competitions and community performances.

“He saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself,” Garvin said.

Those early performances became lasting memories, allowing her to experience the excitement of sharing music with an audience.

Music carries more than a collection of notes. A melody can express sadness, joy or affection, while the interpretation of a composition allows a musician to communicate the emotions behind it.

Understanding those emotions is important to music education major Duncan Nobach.

“I love the different types of things that you can express through music,” Nobach said.

He enjoys examining compositions, including how composers interpret poetry and communicate emotions through music.